Recognizing War Veterans: How We Remember Those Who Served Our Nation

Published April 5, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
As we rapidly lose our World War II veterans, our panel discusses how we, as a society, remember those who have served and died in war. We’ll hear from Maine's Army National Guard Command historian and two local authors with new books—one about five men who served aboard a famous Navy destroyer during World War II, and the other about the 45 students from one high school class who served in the military, 23 in Vietnam.

Guests

James Sullivan, author, "Unsinkable: Five Men and the Indomitable Run of the USS Plunkett"

Lt. Jonathan Bratten, engineer officer and command historian in the Maine Army National Guard

Peter McKinney, author, "Honoring Their Service: Stories of Fort Fairfield High School Class of 1967 Military Veterans"

Maine Calling
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she's back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio's flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She's not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
