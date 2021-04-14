Richard Russo: Acclaimed Novelist & Screenwriter Discusses His Latest Essay on Divisions Between People

Elena Seibert

In a new essay, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo asks whether America is going through its own breakup story. Russo takes on the divides between rich and poor, black and white, red and blue, educated and not, and ask if these are irreconcilable differences that will end up pulling the nation apart. Russo has long written about people whose lives are caught in the broader sweep of current events. We'll talk with him about how greater forces in American life affect his writing and world view.



Guest

Richard Russo, award-winning author and screenwriter; his works include "Everybody’s Fool" and "That Old Cape Magic"; two collections of stories; and the memoir "Elsewhere." In 2002 he received the Pulitzer Prize for "Empire Falls," which like "Nobody’s Fool" was adapted to film; in 2016 he was given the Indie Champion Award by the American Booksellers Association; and in 2017 he received France’s Grand Prix de Littérature Américaine.



Resources