Maine Calling

Richard Russo: Acclaimed Novelist & Screenwriter Discusses His Latest Essay on Divisions Between People

Published April 14, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Elena Seibert

In a new essay, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo asks whether America is going through its own breakup story. Russo takes on the divides between rich and poor, black and white, red and blue, educated and not, and ask if these are irreconcilable differences that will end up pulling the nation apart. Russo has long written about people whose lives are caught in the broader sweep of current events. We'll talk with him about how greater forces in American life affect his writing and world view.

Richard Russo, award-winning author and screenwriter; his works include "Everybody’s Fool" and "That Old Cape Magic"; two collections of stories; and the memoir "Elsewhere." In 2002 he received the Pulitzer Prize for "Empire Falls," which like "Nobody’s Fool" was adapted to film; in 2016 he was given the Indie Champion Award by the American Booksellers Association; and in 2017 he received France’s Grand Prix de Littérature Américaine.

Maine Calling
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
