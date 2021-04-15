Michelle Singletary: Personal Finance Expert Shares Advice
With extra time this year to file your taxes, we gets some final tax advice from Michelle Singletary, author and The Washington Post’s personal finance columnist. She'll also address savings, credit, retirement, investments and more.
Guest
Michelle Singletary writes the nationally syndicated personal finance column "The Color of Money," which appears in The Washington Post. She has written three personal finance books, including her latest, "The 21-Day Financial Fast: Your Path to Financial Peace and Freedom." In her spare time, Singletary is the director of a ministry she founded at her church, to mentor others who are having financial challenges. As part of this ministry, she and her husband also volunteer to teach financial literacy to prison inmates.
