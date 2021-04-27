© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Wilderness Safety: How To Explore Maine's Outdoors Safely During the Pandemic

Published April 27, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
During the pandemic, more people are heading outdoors to explore and enjoy COVID-safe activities. However, this means more novices are trying new skills or going into the wilderness unprepared. Already this month, the Maine Warden Service rescued six people in two different incidents — in both cases, those rescued were unprepared for conditions. We talk with wilderness experts to learn how people can reduce risks while enjoying Maine’s abundant outdoor resources, and what to do if someone does get hurt.

Guests

Kyle Hladik, state game warden, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife
Capt. John A. Rogers, Master Maine Guide, instructor, Maine’s Outdoor Learning Center
Carolann Ouellette, director, Maine Office of Outdoor Recreation
Nicholas Lajoie, emergency management director, U.S. Coast Guard
Sharon Kenney, president, Maine Association for Search and Rescue

Resources

Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
