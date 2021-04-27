Wilderness Safety: How To Explore Maine's Outdoors Safely During the Pandemic
During the pandemic, more people are heading outdoors to explore and enjoy COVID-safe activities. However, this means more novices are trying new skills or going into the wilderness unprepared. Already this month, the Maine Warden Service rescued six people in two different incidents — in both cases, those rescued were unprepared for conditions. We talk with wilderness experts to learn how people can reduce risks while enjoying Maine’s abundant outdoor resources, and what to do if someone does get hurt.
Guests
Kyle Hladik, state game warden, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife
Capt. John A. Rogers, Master Maine Guide, instructor, Maine’s Outdoor Learning Center
Carolann Ouellette, director, Maine Office of Outdoor Recreation
Nicholas Lajoie, emergency management director, U.S. Coast Guard
Sharon Kenney, president, Maine Association for Search and Rescue
Resources
- Look Out for ME
- Maine Association for Search And Rescue: How to Join a SAR Unit/Team
- Hunter dies of unintended, self-inflicted gunshot wound
- A fire starter is an essential tool while hiking in Maine
- 14 easy ways to improve your safety while hiking
- The pandemic upended Mainers’ lives. So they headed to the great outdoors.
- These are the most common fishing injuries — and what to do about them
- As Hiking Surges During the Pandemic, So Do Injuries