Wilderness Safety: How To Explore Maine's Outdoors Safely During the Pandemic

During the pandemic, more people are heading outdoors to explore and enjoy COVID-safe activities. However, this means more novices are trying new skills or going into the wilderness unprepared. Already this month, the Maine Warden Service rescued six people in two different incidents — in both cases, those rescued were unprepared for conditions. We talk with wilderness experts to learn how people can reduce risks while enjoying Maine’s abundant outdoor resources, and what to do if someone does get hurt.



Guests

Kyle Hladik, state game warden, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife

Capt. John A. Rogers, Master Maine Guide, instructor, Maine’s Outdoor Learning Center

Carolann Ouellette, director, Maine Office of Outdoor Recreation

Nicholas Lajoie, emergency management director, U.S. Coast Guard

Sharon Kenney, president, Maine Association for Search and Rescue



