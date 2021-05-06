Franco-Americans in Maine: The History and Traditions of Mainers of French Descent

The author of a new biography of Albert Beliveau joins us to talk about the history and traditions of Maine’s Franco-Americans, and the impact they’ve had on the state.

Panelists: Doug Rooks, Maine editor, commentator, reporter, author; his new book is First Franco: Albert Beliveau in Law, Politics and Love.; he's also author of Statesman: George Mitchell and the Art of the Possible

Severin Beliveau, founding partner of Preti Flaherty; directs the firm's government affairs practice in Augusta and Washington, D.C.; son of Albert Beliveau

Susan Pinette, interim director of Franco American Centre; associate professor of Modern Languages, University of Maine

