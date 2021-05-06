© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Franco-Americans in Maine: The History and Traditions of Mainers of French Descent

Published May 6, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
The author of a new biography of Albert Beliveau joins us to talk about the history and traditions of Maine’s Franco-Americans, and the impact they’ve had on the state.

Panelists: Doug Rooks, Maine editor, commentator, reporter, author; his new book is First Franco: Albert Beliveau in Law, Politics and Love.; he's also author of Statesman: George Mitchell and the Art of the Possible

Severin Beliveau, founding partner of Preti Flaherty; directs the firm's government affairs practice in Augusta and Washington, D.C.; son of Albert Beliveau

Susan Pinette, interim director of Franco American Centre; associate professor of Modern Languages, University of Maine

Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
