Maine Calling

Immigrant Entrepreneurs: How Immigrant Business Owners Contribute to Maine & What Resources Are Available To Them

Published May 7, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
We highlight immigrant-owned small businesses and learn how these new Mainers are contributing to Maine’s economy. We’ll also hear about programs and resources that foster entrepreneurship among Maine’s immigrant communities. A new TV series to air on Maine Public Television focuses on the challenges and opportunities facing minority-owned businesses in Maine.

Panelists: Claude Rwaganje, founder & executive director, ProsperityME

John Scribner, director, StartSmart, CEI

VIP callers: Con Fullam, music, film, television producer; executive producer of Greenlight Maine’s Elevating Voices series

Adrian Espinoza, owner, Empanada Club

Adele Masengo Ngoy, designer, business owner; founder, Women United Around the world

Hussein Ahmed, business owner, Global Halal Market, Lewiston

Maine Calling
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
