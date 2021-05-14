© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Food Trucks: The Pandemic Created Challenges & Opportunities for Food Truck Owners in Maine

Published May 14, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT
Maine's food truck scene is booming, with new offerings appearing all over the state. We'll find out how the pandemic affected business for food trucks, and how they are preparing for the busy summer season. We'll also learn about the variety of offerings, and what the challenges and opportunities are of operating a food truck.

Guests

Gary Leech, owner, Congdon's Doughnuts and Congdon's After Dark food truck park in Wells
Brandi Haaf, co-owner, Crepe Elizabeth
Zachary Lenhert, licensing and housing safety manager, City of Portland
Scott Logan, co-owner, Blue Mermaid in Kittery
Haley Campbell, co-owner, The Greeks of Peaks food truck on Peak's Island
Jillian Sarnacki, owner, Sweet Willamina, opening soon in the Bangor area

Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
