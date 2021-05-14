Food Trucks: The Pandemic Created Challenges & Opportunities for Food Truck Owners in Maine

Maine's food truck scene is booming, with new offerings appearing all over the state. We'll find out how the pandemic affected business for food trucks, and how they are preparing for the busy summer season. We'll also learn about the variety of offerings, and what the challenges and opportunities are of operating a food truck.



Guests

Gary Leech, owner, Congdon's Doughnuts and Congdon's After Dark food truck park in Wells

Brandi Haaf, co-owner, Crepe Elizabeth

Zachary Lenhert, licensing and housing safety manager, City of Portland

Scott Logan, co-owner, Blue Mermaid in Kittery

Haley Campbell, co-owner, The Greeks of Peaks food truck on Peak's Island

Jillian Sarnacki, owner, Sweet Willamina, opening soon in the Bangor area



Resources