Food Trucks: The Pandemic Created Challenges & Opportunities for Food Truck Owners in Maine
Maine's food truck scene is booming, with new offerings appearing all over the state. We'll find out how the pandemic affected business for food trucks, and how they are preparing for the busy summer season. We'll also learn about the variety of offerings, and what the challenges and opportunities are of operating a food truck.
Guests
Gary Leech, owner, Congdon's Doughnuts and Congdon's After Dark food truck park in Wells
Brandi Haaf, co-owner, Crepe Elizabeth
Zachary Lenhert, licensing and housing safety manager, City of Portland
Scott Logan, co-owner, Blue Mermaid in Kittery
Haley Campbell, co-owner, The Greeks of Peaks food truck on Peak's Island
Jillian Sarnacki, owner, Sweet Willamina, opening soon in the Bangor area