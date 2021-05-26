© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Michelle Singletary: Personal Finance Expert Offers Advice for Times of Crisis

Published May 26, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
The Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary returns to discuss her new book. She addresses the question: How do you prevent a crisis from turning into a full-blown financial catastrophe?

Panelist:
Michelle Singletary writes the nationally syndicated personal finance column “The Color of Money,” which appears in The Washington Post. She has written three personal finance books, including The 21-Day Financial Fast: Your Path to Financial Peace and Freedom.

Maine Calling
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
