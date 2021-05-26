Michelle Singletary: Personal Finance Expert Offers Advice for Times of Crisis
The Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary returns to discuss her new book. She addresses the question: How do you prevent a crisis from turning into a full-blown financial catastrophe?
Panelist:
Michelle Singletary writes the nationally syndicated personal finance column “The Color of Money,” which appears in The Washington Post. She has written three personal finance books, including The 21-Day Financial Fast: Your Path to Financial Peace and Freedom.