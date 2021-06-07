Public Power: Maine Considers a Proposal to Replace Electricity Providers With Public-Owned Utility

Our panel discusses the proposal to establish a nonprofit, consumer-owned utility in the state. It would entail the two electricity providers, CMP and Versant, to sell their assets to the public-owned entity.

Panelists:

Willy Ritch, executive director, Maine Affordable Energy

John Brautigam, director, Our Power

VIP Callers:

Rep. Seth Berry (D-Bowdoinham) or Sen. Rick Bennett (R-Oxford County)

David Flanagan, executive chairman, Central Maine Power Co.

