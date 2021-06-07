© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Public Power: Maine Considers a Proposal to Replace Electricity Providers With Public-Owned Utility

Published June 7, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT
Robert Bukaty / AP
Our panel discusses the proposal to establish a nonprofit, consumer-owned utility in the state. It would entail the two electricity providers, CMP and Versant, to sell their assets to the public-owned entity.

Panelists:
Willy Ritch, executive director, Maine Affordable Energy
John Brautigam, director, Our Power
VIP Callers:
Rep. Seth Berry (D-Bowdoinham) or Sen. Rick Bennett (R-Oxford County)
David Flanagan, executive chairman, Central Maine Power Co.

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
