© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

Sharks in Maine: Different Shark Species Inhabiting the Gulf of Maine & Their Dangers and Benefits

Published June 28, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
eightsharks-collage-e1597110161968.jpeg
Bangor Daily News / AP
/

One year after the fatal shark attack in Maine, we discuss what kinds of sharks are found along our coast, what dangers to watch for, and what research is being done to learn more about shark populations in the region.

Panelists:
James Sulikowski, professor and associate director in the School of Mathematical & Natural Sciences at Arizona State University; he was formerly based at the University of New England and continues to do research on shark populations in Maine and worldwide
Erin Summers, director, Fisheries Monitoring and Assessment, Maine Department of Marine Resources

VIP Callers:
Kathryn Miles, journalist; wrote about last year’s shark attack and shark research in Down East magazine's June issue
Andy Cutko, director, Maine Bureau of Parks & Lands, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
See stories by Cindy Han