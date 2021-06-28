Sharks in Maine: Different Shark Species Inhabiting the Gulf of Maine & Their Dangers and Benefits

One year after the fatal shark attack in Maine, we discuss what kinds of sharks are found along our coast, what dangers to watch for, and what research is being done to learn more about shark populations in the region.

Panelists:

James Sulikowski, professor and associate director in the School of Mathematical & Natural Sciences at Arizona State University; he was formerly based at the University of New England and continues to do research on shark populations in Maine and worldwide

Erin Summers, director, Fisheries Monitoring and Assessment, Maine Department of Marine Resources

VIP Callers:

Kathryn Miles, journalist; wrote about last year’s shark attack and shark research in Down East magazine's June issue

Andy Cutko, director, Maine Bureau of Parks & Lands, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

