Native Plants: What Role Native Plants Play in the Health of Maine's Environment

A new report from the Native Plant Trust and the Nature Conservancy is calling for conservation of 2.3 million acres of land to protect native plants across New England. We’ll discuss the critical role that native plants play for wildlife habitat and environmental health, as well as what people can do to help protect native species.

Panelists:

Anna Fialkoff, program manager, Wild Seed Project

Joshua Royte, landscape ecologist; conservation scientist, The Nature Conservancy

Eric Topper, director of education, Maine Audubon

VIP Caller:

Gary Fish, state horticulturist, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

Resources:

Maine Audubon Native Plants Sale

Maine Native Plant Finder

Maine Natural Areas Program

Maine DOT Roadside Guide - with Wild Seed Project

Maine Invasive Plant list

University of Delaware - plant conservation