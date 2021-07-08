© 2021 Maine Public
Native Plants: What Role Native Plants Play in the Health of Maine's Environment

Published July 8, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
A new report from the Native Plant Trust and the Nature Conservancy is calling for conservation of 2.3 million acres of land to protect native plants across New England. We’ll discuss the critical role that native plants play for wildlife habitat and environmental health, as well as what people can do to help protect native species.

Panelists:
Anna Fialkoff, program manager, Wild Seed Project
Joshua Royte, landscape ecologist; conservation scientist, The Nature Conservancy
Eric Topper, director of education, Maine Audubon

VIP Caller:
Gary Fish, state horticulturist, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

Resources:
Maine Audubon Native Plants Sale
Maine Native Plant Finder
Maine Natural Areas Program
Maine DOT Roadside Guide - with Wild Seed Project
Maine Invasive Plant list
University of Delaware - plant conservation

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
