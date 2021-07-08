Native Plants: What Role Native Plants Play in the Health of Maine's Environment
A new report from the Native Plant Trust and the Nature Conservancy is calling for conservation of 2.3 million acres of land to protect native plants across New England. We’ll discuss the critical role that native plants play for wildlife habitat and environmental health, as well as what people can do to help protect native species.
Panelists:
Anna Fialkoff, program manager, Wild Seed Project
Joshua Royte, landscape ecologist; conservation scientist, The Nature Conservancy
Eric Topper, director of education, Maine Audubon
VIP Caller:
Gary Fish, state horticulturist, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry
Resources:
Maine Audubon Native Plants Sale
Maine Native Plant Finder
Maine Natural Areas Program
Maine DOT Roadside Guide - with Wild Seed Project
Maine Invasive Plant list
University of Delaware - plant conservation