Medical News & Advice: The Latest on Covid-19, Vaccines, Delta Variant, Masking & More

Maine's Covid-19 positivity rate dipped to new lows recently, but are now inching upward. At the same time, efforts continue to reach those who remain unvaccinated. Our medical experts return to answer questions about vaccination, immunity, masks, the spread of the Delta virus variant, and the continued risk of Covid-19 infection among vulnerable populations.

Panelists:

Dr. Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, Maine Health

Dr. James Jarvis, senior physician executive, system incident command, Northern Light Health

