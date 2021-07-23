Agritourism in Maine: How Farms Attract Visitors & Contribute to the State's Tourist Economy

With Maine's rich agricultural heritage, agritourism is a growing opportunity to invite the public to visit farms for everything from overnight stays to pick-your-own fruit to goat cuddling. We'll learn how this practice contributes to Maine's economy, and we'll hear about some examples of farms that are agritourism destinations.

Panelists:

Anne Trenholm, agricultural promotions manager, Bureau of Agriculture, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Tori Jackson, extension professor, Agriculture and Natural Resources, University of Maine Cooperative Extension

VIP Callers:

Sarah Alexander, executive director, Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association

Heather Donahue, secretary, Maine Cheese Guild; owner, Balfour Farm in Pittsfield

Seren Sinisi, co-owner, Old Crow Ranch Maine in Durham

Marcia Lyon, co-owner, with her husband Don, of SeaLyon Farm in Alna

Resources:

Open Farm Day information: Get Real Maine and tips to visit farms