Child Welfare: Improving Maine's Child Protective Systems After Recent Child Deaths

A terrible series of recent child deaths in Maine has called attention to Maine's child protective services system. Now the state’s Department of Health & Human Services has hired an outside organization to investigate the system and issue recommendations for change. What can be done to better protect vulnerable children?

Panelists:

Todd Landry, director, Office of Child & Family Services, Maine Department of Health & Human Services

Pamela Day, board chair, Maine Children's Alliance; retired national child welfare professional

VIP Callers:

Sen. Bill Diamond (D-Cumberland), Maine State Senate

Debra Dunlap, citizen co-chair, Maine Child Welfare Advisory Panel

Julie Hardacker, nursing supervisor, Division of Public Health Nursing, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention