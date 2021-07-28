© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Child Welfare: Improving Maine's Child Protective Systems After Recent Child Deaths

Published July 28, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
A terrible series of recent child deaths in Maine has called attention to Maine's child protective services system. Now the state’s Department of Health & Human Services has hired an outside organization to investigate the system and issue recommendations for change. What can be done to better protect vulnerable children?

Panelists:
Todd Landry, director, Office of Child & Family Services, Maine Department of Health & Human Services
Pamela Day, board chair, Maine Children's Alliance; retired national child welfare professional

VIP Callers:
Sen. Bill Diamond (D-Cumberland), Maine State Senate
Debra Dunlap, citizen co-chair, Maine Child Welfare Advisory Panel
Julie Hardacker, nursing supervisor, Division of Public Health Nursing, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
