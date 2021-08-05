Canadian Border: Impact of the Maine-Canada Border Closing & What To Expect With Re-Opening

The Maine-Canada border has been closed since March of 2020, affecting families, local businesses, trade and tourism. Canada recently announced it will open the border to vaccinated U.S. citizens on August 9, but then the U.S. issued another extension of the closure, until at least August 21. Government leaders are expressing frustration and calling for Washington to reconsider. We'll discuss the latest developments regarding reopening and explore how this long period of closure has affected those on both sides of the border.

Jeff Bennett, senior trade specialist, Canada Desk Director, Maine International Trade Center

Alison Sucy, director, Government Affairs & Workforce Development, Maine Tourism Association

Mike Niezgoda, public affairs officer, Buffalo Field Office, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Dona Saucier, executive director, Greater Fort Kent Chamber of Commerce, covering 13 rural communities in the Upper St. John Valley

Raymond Levesque, his family owns Bishop's Store, Jackman

ArriveCAN - information about entering Canada

Follow the latest information from the U.S. Customs & Border Protection for New England via Twitter