Hometown Maine: The Push & Pull of Living in Maine and Why & How People Come Back
It’s a story many Mainers are familiar with: When they're young they can’t wait to leave their hometown, but after venturing away, something calls them back. We’ll speak with the author of a book about five young women from Downeast Maine, as well as a representative from Live +Work in Maine, about the reasons Mainers sometimes leave home, but often find their way back.
Panelists:
Gigi Georges, author of Downeast: Five Maine Girls and the Unseen Story of Rural America
Katie Shorey, director of engagement, Live + Work in Maine
VIP Callers:
Eliza Rudalevige, student at Columbia University; she wrote an article about returning to her Maine hometown
Nick Rimsa, owner & product designer, Tortoise Labs
Dustin Ward, racial equity & reconciliation advocate, former pastor, It Is Time
Chace Joe Jackson, external affairs manager, Summit Utilities