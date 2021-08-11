© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Bird Conservation & Appreciation: Protecting Birds In the Face of Global Population Decline & Summertime Birding in Maine

Published August 11, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Maine’s beloved and diverse bird populations are in decline. In North America, the bird population is down by some 3 billion birds since 1970. We’ll talk about which Maine species are in danger, what the causes are, and what is being done to protect them. We’ll also learn about birding this time of year, and we’ll hear about a new book by a Maine-based loon expert.

Panelists:
Doug Hitchcox, staff naturalist, Maine Audubon
Jeff Wells, vice president for boreal conservation, National Audubon
VIP Callers:
Seth Davis, co-coordinator, Maine Young Birders Club
James Paruk, loon expert and professor of biology, St. Joseph's College; author of a new book Loon Lessons

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
