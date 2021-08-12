Organic Movement: The Evolution of Organic Farming & The Leading Role Maine Has Played In It

As the Maine Organic Gardeners & Farmers Association celebrates its 50th anniversary, we discuss the lasting impacts of the organic movement, and the role Maine has played in it. Organic farming has altered agricultural practices, the foodservice industry, energy use and the economy. We’ll hear from leaders and organic practitioners about the benefits and evolution of going organic.

Panelists:

Sarah Alexander, executive director, Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA)

Stacy Brenner, organic farmer and small business owner, co-founder of Broadturn Farm in Scarborough; vice president of MOFGA; Maine State Senator (D-Cumberland)

Jim Gerritsen, whose family has owned the Wood Prairie Family Farm in Bridgewater for more than 40 years

VIP Callers:

Amanda Beal, commissioner, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

Rep. Chellie Pingree, U.S. Representative for Maine's 1st Congressional District; organic farmer; MOFGA's first apprentice

Sam Hayward, James Beard award-winning farm-to-table chef; executive chef/partner, Fore Street Restaurant

John Bunker, organic farmer, educator, historian, expert in heritage apple preservation; author of Apples and The Art of Detection