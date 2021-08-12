© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

Organic Movement: The Evolution of Organic Farming & The Leading Role Maine Has Played In It

Published August 12, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Organic Long-Pie Pumpkins
https://www.flickr.com/photos/varresa/
/
Growing at Green Garden Farm in St. Albans, Maine

As the Maine Organic Gardeners & Farmers Association celebrates its 50th anniversary, we discuss the lasting impacts of the organic movement, and the role Maine has played in it. Organic farming has altered agricultural practices, the foodservice industry, energy use and the economy. We’ll hear from leaders and organic practitioners about the benefits and evolution of going organic.

Panelists:
Sarah Alexander, executive director, Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA)
Stacy Brenner, organic farmer and small business owner, co-founder of Broadturn Farm in Scarborough; vice president of MOFGA; Maine State Senator (D-Cumberland)
Jim Gerritsen, whose family has owned the Wood Prairie Family Farm in Bridgewater for more than 40 years

VIP Callers:
Amanda Beal, commissioner, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry
Rep. Chellie Pingree, U.S. Representative for Maine's 1st Congressional District; organic farmer; MOFGA's first apprentice
Sam Hayward, James Beard award-winning farm-to-table chef; executive chef/partner, Fore Street Restaurant
John Bunker, organic farmer, educator, historian, expert in heritage apple preservation; author of Apples and The Art of Detection

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
See stories by Cindy Han