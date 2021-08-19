© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

Family-Friendly Activities: Ways to Enjoy Maine This Season, From Outdoor Adventure to Hidden Gems

Published August 19, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
20489343093_3df875be1d_o.jpg
https://www.flickr.com/photos/ugardener/
/

Maine offers an abundance of opportunities for visitors and locals alike to enjoy this season, especially outdoor activities that are more pandemic-safe. Our panelists will highlight interesting places to go and things to do throughout the state this summer—and beyond—with a focus on family fun and outdoor recreation.

Panelists:
Jennifer Hazard, author, The Maine Play Book: A Four Season Guide to Family Fun & Adventure
Rex Turner, outdoor recreation planner, Maine Bureau of Parks & Lands

VIP Callers:
Eva Johnson, lead travel counselor, Maine State Visitor Information Center in Fryeburg, with the Maine Tourism Association
Ray Ruby, he and his wife Danielle have a blog “Rubys on the Road: A Family Guide to Maine State Parks”
Annemarie Albiston, co-founder, Adaptive Outdoor Education Center

Resources:
Maine Bureau of Parks & Lands
Maine Trail Finder
Maine Audubon
Hidden Hikes of Maine
Maine Guides & Outfitters
Outdoor Afro
Kids Movement Project
Maine Birding Trail
Coastal Maine Botanical Garden
Downeast Lakes Land Trust
Maine Wildlife Park
Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine
Maine State Museum
Dorr Museum of Natural History

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
See stories by Cindy Han