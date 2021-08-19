Family-Friendly Activities: Ways to Enjoy Maine This Season, From Outdoor Adventure to Hidden Gems

Maine offers an abundance of opportunities for visitors and locals alike to enjoy this season, especially outdoor activities that are more pandemic-safe. Our panelists will highlight interesting places to go and things to do throughout the state this summer—and beyond—with a focus on family fun and outdoor recreation.

Panelists:

Jennifer Hazard, author, The Maine Play Book: A Four Season Guide to Family Fun & Adventure

Rex Turner, outdoor recreation planner, Maine Bureau of Parks & Lands

VIP Callers:

Eva Johnson, lead travel counselor, Maine State Visitor Information Center in Fryeburg, with the Maine Tourism Association

Ray Ruby, he and his wife Danielle have a blog “Rubys on the Road: A Family Guide to Maine State Parks”

Annemarie Albiston, co-founder, Adaptive Outdoor Education Center

Resources:

Maine Bureau of Parks & Lands

Maine Trail Finder

Maine Audubon

Hidden Hikes of Maine

Maine Guides & Outfitters

Outdoor Afro

Kids Movement Project

Maine Birding Trail

Coastal Maine Botanical Garden

Downeast Lakes Land Trust

Maine Wildlife Park

Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine

Maine State Museum

Dorr Museum of Natural History