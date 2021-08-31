© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

Foraging for Wild Foods: How and Where To Find Edible Plants, Berries, Mushrooms and More & How To Do It Safely

Published August 31, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT
mushroomsGregMarley.jpeg
Greg Marley
/

Maine is rich with wild foods that can be foraged, from berries to mushrooms to seaweed. We’ll learn about what foragers can find in the woods, fields and waters—and how what you find can be prepared for food or medicinal purposes. We will also hear important cautions about safety and avoiding harmful substances.

Panelists:
Greg Marley, owner of Mushrooms for Health; author of Mushrooms for Health: Medical Secrets of Northeastern Fungi and Chanterelle Dreams, Amanita Nightmares: The Love, Lore, and Mystique of Mushrooms; mushroom identification consultant to the Northern New England Poison Control Center
Hazel Stark, co-founder, Maine Outdoor School; naturalist educator, registered Maine guide
Jaclyn Robidoux, Marine Extension Team, Maine Sea Grant, University of New England

VIP Caller:
Karen E. Simone, director, Northern New England Poison Center

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
See stories by Cindy Han