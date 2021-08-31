Foraging for Wild Foods: How and Where To Find Edible Plants, Berries, Mushrooms and More & How To Do It Safely

Maine is rich with wild foods that can be foraged, from berries to mushrooms to seaweed. We’ll learn about what foragers can find in the woods, fields and waters—and how what you find can be prepared for food or medicinal purposes. We will also hear important cautions about safety and avoiding harmful substances.

Panelists:

Greg Marley, owner of Mushrooms for Health; author of Mushrooms for Health: Medical Secrets of Northeastern Fungi and Chanterelle Dreams, Amanita Nightmares: The Love, Lore, and Mystique of Mushrooms; mushroom identification consultant to the Northern New England Poison Control Center

Hazel Stark, co-founder, Maine Outdoor School; naturalist educator, registered Maine guide

Jaclyn Robidoux, Marine Extension Team, Maine Sea Grant, University of New England

VIP Caller:

Karen E. Simone, director, Northern New England Poison Center