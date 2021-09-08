© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Cheese: Creameries All Over the State Produce a Variety of Cheeses and Are Featured At Maine Cheese Festival

Published September 8, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Maine is known for both farms and good food, so it's only natural that there is growing interest in Maine cheeses. Maine creameries have garnered attention for the wide variety of quality cheese being made all across the state. We'll talk to cheesemakers about the products they make from cow, sheep and goat's milk, and we'll get a preview of the upcoming 2021 Maine Cheese Festival.

Panelists:
Heather Donahue, secretary, Maine Cheese Guild; Balfour Farm, Pittsfield
Holly Aker, president, Maine Cheese Guild; Local Goods Gathered & Broken Arrow, Portland
Jean Koons, founding member, Maine Cheese Guild; head cheesemaker, Kennebec Cheesery at Koons Farm in Sidney

VIP Callers:
Alexis Godin, co-owner, Alice & Lulu's restaurant, Portland
Mark Whitney, president and resident cheese specialist, Pineland Farms

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
