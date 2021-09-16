© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Human Trafficking: Efforts in Maine To Combat Trafficking for Forced Labor or Sexual Exploitation

Published September 16, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
This month, as part of a major initiative, Preble Street opens a new Healing Center for human trafficking survivors. We’ll learn about forced labor and sexual exploitation in Maine and efforts to combat it.

Panelists:
Jean Bruggeman, executive director, Freedom Network USA
Julie Kselman, social worker; director of anti-trafficking services, Preble Street
Melissa A. Brennan, supervising attorney, Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project

VIP Callers:
Kara Barnies, rural program manager, Safe Voices
Kate Sternsluce, program director, CourageLives - a branch of St. Andre Home

