Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders: How FASDs Occur, Why They Go Undiagnosed, What Can Be Done to Help Children With These Conditions

September is International FASD Awareness Month. Most children with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) are never diagnosed or are misdiagnosed. Federal legislation is expected to pass soon that will help educate care providers—and particularly clinicians—on the importance of early diagnosis of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders so that affected children can start getting the help they need.

Panelists:

Douglas Waite, chief, Developmental Pediatrics, Bronxcare Health System; assistant director of pediatrics

Madonna Mooney, co-founder of FASD Maine

Constance Mazelsky, co-founder, FASD Maine

VIP Caller:

Susan Shepherd Carlson, retired juvenile court judge and former First Lady of Minnesota; board member, National Organization on Fetal Alcohol Syndrome; she helped draft the FASD Respect Act

For more information:

fasdmaine.org

