Maine Calling

Tech News & Advice: The Latest Developments in the World of Technology & Answers To Your Tech Questions

Published September 22, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Apple unveils its latest and supposedly greatest iPhones and smart watches. The computer giant also faces a major security hack. In non-Apple news, Google is expected to release its latest and great smartphone soon, and Elon Musk’s satellite Internet company StarLink is slowly rolling out nationwide and may offer some Maine residents access to high-speed internet. Our panel of tech experts returns to discuss the latest news from the world of personal computing and to answer listener questions.

Panelists:

Jarrod Maxfield, owner, Necessary Technology

Janet McKenney, director of library development, Maine State Library

Andrew Rosenstein, client specialist, TKC.io

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
