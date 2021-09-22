Tech News & Advice: The Latest Developments in the World of Technology & Answers To Your Tech Questions

Apple unveils its latest and supposedly greatest iPhones and smart watches. The computer giant also faces a major security hack. In non-Apple news, Google is expected to release its latest and great smartphone soon, and Elon Musk’s satellite Internet company StarLink is slowly rolling out nationwide and may offer some Maine residents access to high-speed internet. Our panel of tech experts returns to discuss the latest news from the world of personal computing and to answer listener questions.

Panelists:

Jarrod Maxfield, owner, Necessary Technology

Janet McKenney, director of library development, Maine State Library

Andrew Rosenstein, client specialist, TKC.io