Whales & Lobsters: Federal Protections for Right Whales Present Challenges for Maine's Lobster Fishermen

New federal regulations to protect endangered right whales will close an area off the coast of Maine during the months of October to January. Lobstermen who fish in the region will be required to seek out other territory, and also alter other practices, such as how they mark their gear. We discuss the various sides to this controversy, including how right whales are being harmed, what protections they need, how Maine's lobster fishery intersects with the whales, and what the impact of the restrictions on lobster fishing will have—including to the economy.

Panelists:

Pat Keliher, commissioner, Maine Department of Marine Resources

VIP Callers:

Fred Bever, news reporter, Maine Public Radio

Sen. Angus King, U.S. Senator from Maine

Marisa Trego, Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Team Coordinator, Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Kristan Porter, president, Maine Lobstermen's Association

Sean Mahoney, executive vice president, director of programs, director advocacy center, Conservation Law Foundation

Amy Knowlton, senior scientist, Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium

