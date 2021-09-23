© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Whales & Lobsters: Federal Protections for Right Whales Present Challenges for Maine's Lobster Fishermen

Published September 23, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
New federal regulations to protect endangered right whales will close an area off the coast of Maine during the months of October to January. Lobstermen who fish in the region will be required to seek out other territory, and also alter other practices, such as how they mark their gear. We discuss the various sides to this controversy, including how right whales are being harmed, what protections they need, how Maine's lobster fishery intersects with the whales, and what the impact of the restrictions on lobster fishing will have—including to the economy.

Panelists:
Pat Keliher, commissioner, Maine Department of Marine Resources

VIP Callers:
Fred Bever, news reporter, Maine Public Radio
Sen. Angus King, U.S. Senator from Maine
Marisa Trego, Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Team Coordinator, Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Kristan Porter, president, Maine Lobstermen's Association
Sean Mahoney, executive vice president, director of programs, director advocacy center, Conservation Law Foundation
Amy Knowlton, senior scientist, Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
