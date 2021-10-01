© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

The outlook for autumn foliage, where to go and how leaf-peeping helps Maine's economy

Published October 1, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Cheri Bellavance / MaineFoliage.com
The pandemic can’t stop the autumn leaves from showing their colors, and Maine is always one of the best showcases for fall foliage. We’ll learn about the outlook for foliage season, the diversity and abundance of Maine trees, the draw of foliage for tourism—and get tips on where to go for the best views of autumn’s splendor.

Panelists:
Patty Cormier, director, Maine Forest Service, Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry
Gale Ross, longtime recorder of fall foliage for the state of Maine

VIP Callers:
Michael Snyder, commissioner, Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation
Carolann Ouellette, director, Maine Office of Outdoor Recreation; former director, Maine Office of Tourism

Resources:
Maine foliage reports & information
Visiting Maine in autumn
Visiting Maine - foliage
Maine forest facts & resources

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
