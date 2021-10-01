The outlook for autumn foliage, where to go and how leaf-peeping helps Maine's economy

The pandemic can’t stop the autumn leaves from showing their colors, and Maine is always one of the best showcases for fall foliage. We’ll learn about the outlook for foliage season, the diversity and abundance of Maine trees, the draw of foliage for tourism—and get tips on where to go for the best views of autumn’s splendor.

Panelists:

Patty Cormier, director, Maine Forest Service, Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

Gale Ross, longtime recorder of fall foliage for the state of Maine

VIP Callers:

Michael Snyder, commissioner, Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation

Carolann Ouellette, director, Maine Office of Outdoor Recreation; former director, Maine Office of Tourism

