Maine Calling

Analysis of Maine politics and election issues from redistricting to infrastructure bond to upcoming campaigns

Published October 18, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Our panelists discuss the latest Maine political news, from the bond issue that is Ballot Question 2 in the November election, to the outcome of the redistricting commission, to the latest on next year’s high-profile races for Governor and Maine’s 2nd District Congressional seat.

Panelists:
Steve Mistler, chief politics and government correspondent, Maine Public
Ron Schmidt, professor of political science, University of Southern Maine; author of Reading Politics with Machiavelli

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
