Analysis of Maine politics and election issues from redistricting to infrastructure bond to upcoming campaigns

Our panelists discuss the latest Maine political news, from the bond issue that is Ballot Question 2 in the November election, to the outcome of the redistricting commission, to the latest on next year’s high-profile races for Governor and Maine’s 2nd District Congressional seat.

Panelists:

Steve Mistler, chief politics and government correspondent, Maine Public

Ron Schmidt, professor of political science, University of Southern Maine; author of Reading Politics with Machiavelli

