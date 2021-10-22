Support and opposition regarding Question 1 and the proposed transmission corridor on the November ballot

Our panelists discuss the issues surrounding Ballot Question 1, which asks:

Do you want to ban the construction of high-impact electric transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec Region and to require the Legislature to approve all other such projects anywhere in Maine, both retroactively to 2020, and to require the Legislature, retroactively to 2014, to approve by a two-thirds vote such projects using public land?

Panelists:

Nick Bennett, staff scientist, Health Waters Project Director, Natural Resources Council of Maine

Thorn Dickinson, president & CEO, New England Clean Energy Connect

