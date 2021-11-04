Communications scholar Kathleen Hall Jamieson analyzes how messaging relates to misinformation and polarization in society

Kathleen Hall Jamieson joins us to analyze how the messaging we are exposed to influences what we think and do. Jamieson is a renowned expert in the role that communication plays in politics and science. As co-founder of FactCheck.org, she aims to educate the public about the prevalence of misinformation and its repercussions. This program is part of our series of shows about mistrust and misinformation in our society today.

Panelist:

Kathleen Hall Jamieson, professor of communication at the University of Pennsylvania's Annenberg School, where she is also director of the Public Policy Center. She has authored numerous books on political science and communications, including Cyberwar: How Russian Hackers and Trolls Helped Elect a President and Packaging the Presidency. She also co-founded FactCheck.org, In 2020, the National Academy of Sciences awarded Jamieson its most prestigious award, the Public Welfare Medal.