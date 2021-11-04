© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

Communications scholar Kathleen Hall Jamieson analyzes how messaging relates to misinformation and polarization in society

Published November 4, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Kathleen_Hall_Jamieson_360_0.jpeg
https://www.asc.upenn.edu/people/faculty/kathleen-hall-jamieson-phd
/

Kathleen Hall Jamieson joins us to analyze how the messaging we are exposed to influences what we think and do. Jamieson is a renowned expert in the role that communication plays in politics and science. As co-founder of FactCheck.org, she aims to educate the public about the prevalence of misinformation and its repercussions. This program is part of our series of shows about mistrust and misinformation in our society today.

Panelist:
Kathleen Hall Jamieson, professor of communication at the University of Pennsylvania's Annenberg School, where she is also director of the Public Policy Center. She has authored numerous books on political science and communications, including Cyberwar: How Russian Hackers and Trolls Helped Elect a President and Packaging the Presidency. She also co-founded FactCheck.org, In 2020, the National Academy of Sciences awarded Jamieson its most prestigious award, the Public Welfare Medal.

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
See stories by Cindy Han