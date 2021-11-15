© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

The latest news about recycling, and what can and cannot be recycled in Maine

Published November 15, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST
November 15th is National Recycling Day. In 1960, the U.S. recycling rate was less than 7 percent. Today, it’s more than 30 percent—better, but nowhere near Maine's recycling goal since 1989 of 50 percent. We’ll discuss the latest recycling news—including what can be recycled and what to do with products that aren’t recyclable—and we’ll learn about the environmental and economic benefits of recycling.

Panelists:
Sarah K. Nichols, director, Sustainable Maine, Natural Resources Council of Maine
Shelby D Wright, Eastern Region Manager of Engagement, Casella Waste Systems
Matt Grondin, communications manager, EcoMaine

Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
