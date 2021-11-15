The latest news about recycling, and what can and cannot be recycled in Maine

November 15th is National Recycling Day. In 1960, the U.S. recycling rate was less than 7 percent. Today, it’s more than 30 percent—better, but nowhere near Maine's recycling goal since 1989 of 50 percent. We’ll discuss the latest recycling news—including what can be recycled and what to do with products that aren’t recyclable—and we’ll learn about the environmental and economic benefits of recycling.

Panelists:

Sarah K. Nichols, director, Sustainable Maine, Natural Resources Council of Maine

Shelby D Wright, Eastern Region Manager of Engagement, Casella Waste Systems

Matt Grondin, communications manager, EcoMaine

