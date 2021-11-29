© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Maine Calling

The value of connection in our lives

Published November 29, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST
We mark Maine Calling’s 10th anniversary with a conversation about the value of connecting with one another. Singer-songwriter Noel Paul Stookey, NPR host Diane Rehm, Maine CDC director Nirav Shah and psychologist Amy Wood discuss why human connection is so important—especially in light of the pandemic.

Panelists:
Noel Paul Stookey, singer-songwriter, activist, formerly with Peter, Paul & Mary
Amy Wood, psychologist, executive coach, trainer

VIP Callers:
Nirav Shah, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention
Diane Rehm, journalist, host of the podcast Diane Rehm: On My Mind; former host of The Diane Rehm Show; host of the monthly Diane Rehm Book Club

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
