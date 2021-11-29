The value of connection in our lives

We mark Maine Calling’s 10th anniversary with a conversation about the value of connecting with one another. Singer-songwriter Noel Paul Stookey, NPR host Diane Rehm, Maine CDC director Nirav Shah and psychologist Amy Wood discuss why human connection is so important—especially in light of the pandemic.

Panelists:

Noel Paul Stookey, singer-songwriter, activist, formerly with Peter, Paul & Mary

Amy Wood, psychologist, executive coach, trainer

VIP Callers:

Nirav Shah, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention

Diane Rehm, journalist, host of the podcast Diane Rehm: On My Mind; former host of The Diane Rehm Show; host of the monthly Diane Rehm Book Club