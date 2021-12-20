The experiences and challenges facing Afghan refugees arriving in Maine since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan
In the months since the U.S. troop withdrawal in Afghanistan, some refugees have made their way to Maine. We’ll find out what challenges they have faced, what help is available and still needed, and what the outlook is for their new lives here.
Panelists:
Fatima Saidi, grants and contracts manager, Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition; she is originally from Afghanistan, becoming a refugee in 1996, then came to Maine in 2013
Hannah DeAngelis, director of refugee and immigration services, Catholic Charities of Maine
VIP Callers:
Molly Curren Rowles, executive director, Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine