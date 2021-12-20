© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

The experiences and challenges facing Afghan refugees arriving in Maine since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

Published December 20, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST
In the months since the U.S. troop withdrawal in Afghanistan, some refugees have made their way to Maine. We’ll find out what challenges they have faced, what help is available and still needed, and what the outlook is for their new lives here.

Panelists:
Fatima Saidi, grants and contracts manager, Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition; she is originally from Afghanistan, becoming a refugee in 1996, then came to Maine in 2013
Hannah DeAngelis, director of refugee and immigration services, Catholic Charities of Maine

VIP Callers:
Molly Curren Rowles, executive director, Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
