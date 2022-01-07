What does it mean to be resilient, and how do you cultivate it in the face of difficult times?

This show is the first in our series of shows about resilience in the face of difficult times.

What resilience is, what components it involves, and why it’s essential in a fast-moving, high-pressure culture, particularly during a pandemic.

Panelists:

Amy Wood, psychologist, executive coach, author

David Lee, workplace consultant and career coach with expertise in resilience; his presentation “Becoming Resilient” was first aired on Maine Public Radio in 2001.

