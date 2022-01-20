Maine schools face a new round of challenges due to the latest wave of Covid cases and staff shortages
As Covid cases surge among students and staff, schools are being forced to shift gears once again. We’ll discuss the latest changes in in the face of staff shortages, testing, quarantines, contact tracing – and more remote learning.
Panelists:
Eileen King, director, Maine School Superintendent Association
Grace Leavitt, president, Maine Education Association
Pender Makin, Commissioner, Maine Department of Education
VIP Caller:
Timothy Doak, superintendent of schools, MSAD 20 – Fort Fairfield
Becky Bell, school nurse, Portland Public Schools