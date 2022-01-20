© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Maine schools face a new round of challenges due to the latest wave of Covid cases and staff shortages

Published January 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
Fifth-grade girl with mask reading
A fifth-grade student reads a book in class. <br><strong> Photo by Allison Shelley for American Education: Images of Teachers and Students in Action </strong>

As Covid cases surge among students and staff, schools are being forced to shift gears once again. We’ll discuss the latest changes in in the face of staff shortages, testing, quarantines, contact tracing – and more remote learning.

Panelists:
Eileen King, director, Maine School Superintendent Association
Grace Leavitt, president, Maine Education Association
Pender Makin, Commissioner, Maine Department of Education

VIP Caller:
Timothy Doak, superintendent of schools, MSAD 20 – Fort Fairfield
Becky Bell, school nurse, Portland Public Schools

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
