Maine schools face a new round of challenges due to the latest wave of Covid cases and staff shortages

As Covid cases surge among students and staff, schools are being forced to shift gears once again. We’ll discuss the latest changes in in the face of staff shortages, testing, quarantines, contact tracing – and more remote learning.

Panelists:

Eileen King, director, Maine School Superintendent Association

Grace Leavitt, president, Maine Education Association

Pender Makin, Commissioner, Maine Department of Education

VIP Caller:

Timothy Doak, superintendent of schools, MSAD 20 – Fort Fairfield

Becky Bell, school nurse, Portland Public Schools