How the state is dealing with PFAS contamination in the soil and water all across Maine

Man-made chemicals known as PFAS, or "forever chemicals," have long been used in common household products and in applications such as firefighting. In recent years, these chemicals in the environment have raised concerns about impacts on human health. Maine has embarked on a process for managing PFAS in the soil and groundwater statewide. We’ll learn what scientists are learning about PFAS, and what can be done to mitigate its effects.

Panelists:

Susanne Miller, director, Bureau of Remediation and Waste Management, Maine Department of Environmental Protection

Nancy McBrady, director, Bureau of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

Andrew Smith, state toxicologist, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention

VIP Callers:

Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public Radio

Patrick MacRory, deputy director, Defend Our Health

Fred Stone, Maine dairy farmer; PFAS in the milk from his farm was discovered in 2016

Resources:

Maine DEP - PFAS