Maine Calling

What causes burnout, what the signs are, and what to do to reduce the strain in your life

Published February 4, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
/

"Burnout" is a term that describes the psychological and physical condition that comes about from chronic stress that isn't being managed successfully. The pandemic has certainly caused many people to suffer from burnout—often due to overwork, but also from stressful life events. We'll talk with experts about the causes of burnout and how to try to lessen the load.

This show is part of our year-long series on resilience, airing the first Friday of each month. 

Panelists:

Amy Wood, psychologist, executive coach

Rosemary McCullough, psychologist, consultant

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
