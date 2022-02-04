What causes burnout, what the signs are, and what to do to reduce the strain in your life

"Burnout" is a term that describes the psychological and physical condition that comes about from chronic stress that isn't being managed successfully. The pandemic has certainly caused many people to suffer from burnout—often due to overwork, but also from stressful life events. We'll talk with experts about the causes of burnout and how to try to lessen the load.

This show is part of our year-long series on resilience, airing the first Friday of each month.

Panelists:

Amy Wood, psychologist, executive coach

Rosemary McCullough, psychologist, consultant