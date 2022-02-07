© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
Maine Calling

How Maine schools teach Black history and efforts to expand the curriculum

Published February 7, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
2009 Black History Month
Photo by Christine June / https://www.flickr.com/photos/usag_kaiserslautern/
Selected books were on display courtesy of the U.S. Army Garrison Kaiserslautern's U.S. Army Libraries Feb. 17 at the garrison's Black History Month Celebration at the Kaiserslautern Community Activities Center on Daenner Kaserne. Photo by Christine June, USAG Kaiserslautern.

We learn what Maine students in grades K through 12 learn about the history and contributions of Black Americans. And educators share their plans to expand the way that Black history is covered in schools.

Panelists:
Courtney Belolan, executive director, Maine Curriculum Leaders Association
Christopher Jones, special educator, MSAD-60; board of directors, Maine Education Association
Joe Schmidt, Acting Coordinator of Secondary Education, Social Studies Specialist, Maine Department of Education

VIP Callers:
Jesse Hargrove, chair, social studies department, Hermon High School; vice president, Maine Education Association

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
