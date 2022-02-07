How Maine schools teach Black history and efforts to expand the curriculum

We learn what Maine students in grades K through 12 learn about the history and contributions of Black Americans. And educators share their plans to expand the way that Black history is covered in schools.

Panelists:

Courtney Belolan, executive director, Maine Curriculum Leaders Association

Christopher Jones, special educator, MSAD-60; board of directors, Maine Education Association

Joe Schmidt, Acting Coordinator of Secondary Education, Social Studies Specialist, Maine Department of Education

VIP Callers:

Jesse Hargrove, chair, social studies department, Hermon High School; vice president, Maine Education Association