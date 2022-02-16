The recent influx of asylum seekers to Maine—what challenges they face and how people can help

© 2022 Maine Public
Published February 16, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
An influx of asylum seekers has been coming to Maine in recent years, most from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Angola. Hundreds of families have arrived just in the last two months. We’ll talk about why these asylum seekers are making their way to Maine, how they are re-settling, the challenges they face—and what help is needed. This show is tied to Maine Public’s Feb 17 airing of the documentary I Come From Away: An Immigrant in Maine.

Panelists:
Jennifer Bailey, asylum program director, Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project
Mufalo Chitam, executive director, Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition
VIP Callers:
Chellie Pingree, U.S. Representative, Maine’s 1st Congressional District
Grace Vanuza Rogers, interpreter, cultural broker, Angolan community
Emilia Franco, vice president, cultural broker, Angolan community
Charles Mugabe, director of case management, Catholic Charities Maine

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she's back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio's flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She's not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
