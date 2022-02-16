The recent influx of asylum seekers to Maine—what challenges they face and how people can help

An influx of asylum seekers has been coming to Maine in recent years, most from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Angola. Hundreds of families have arrived just in the last two months. We’ll talk about why these asylum seekers are making their way to Maine, how they are re-settling, the challenges they face—and what help is needed. This show is tied to Maine Public’s Feb 17 airing of the documentary I Come From Away: An Immigrant in Maine.

Panelists:

Jennifer Bailey, asylum program director, Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project

Mufalo Chitam, executive director, Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition

VIP Callers:

Chellie Pingree, U.S. Representative, Maine’s 1st Congressional District

Grace Vanuza Rogers, interpreter, cultural broker, Angolan community

Emilia Franco, vice president, cultural broker, Angolan community

Charles Mugabe, director of case management, Catholic Charities Maine

