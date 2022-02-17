The ongoing search for Americans missing in action, and the story of an officer from Maine who was laid to rest after a 77-year search

A little-known agency called the DPAA continues to search for the more than 81,600 Americans who remain missing from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, and other conflicts. The Maine Public film, A Solemn Promise, tells the story of a WWII U.S. Army Air Forces lieutenant from Millinocket, Maine laid to rest after almost 77 years missing in action. This Maine Calling program ties in with the premiere of the film.

Panelists:

Kelly McKeague, director, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

Capt. Jonathan Bratten, command historian, Maine National Guard ; instructor, West Point

VIP callers:

Kirk Wolfinger, founder, Lone Wolf Media; director of NOVA film, Last B-24 about DPAA recovery effort

Brian Bechard, creative services producer, Maine Public Television; producer and director, A Solemn Promise

