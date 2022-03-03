The geopolitical impacts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and how other nations are responding

We discuss the latest developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and how Europe, the United States, and the rest of the world are responding.

Panelists:

Aaron David Miller, senior fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; author of five books, including his most recent, The End of Greatness: Why America Can’t Have (and Doesn’t Want) Another Great President; global affairs analyst, CNN and other major news outlets

Page Herrlinger, associate professor of history, chair of Russian Department, Bowdoin College

VIP Caller:

Tizoc Chavez, visiting assistant professor of government, Colby College.; author of The Diplomatic Presidency: American Foreign Policy from FDR to George H. W. Bush