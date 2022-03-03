© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

The geopolitical impacts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and how other nations are responding

Published March 3, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
1000.jpeg
AP News
/

We discuss the latest developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and how Europe, the United States, and the rest of the world are responding.

Panelists:
Aaron David Miller, senior fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; author of five books, including his most recent, The End of Greatness: Why America Can’t Have (and Doesn’t Want) Another Great President; global affairs analyst, CNN and other major news outlets
Page Herrlinger, associate professor of history, chair of Russian Department, Bowdoin College

VIP Caller:
Tizoc Chavez, visiting assistant professor of government, Colby College.; author of The Diplomatic Presidency: American Foreign Policy from FDR to George H. W. Bush

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith