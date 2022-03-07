© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

How Maine restaurants are faring at this stage of the pandemic—and why James Beard nominations go to so many Maine chefs and restaurants

Published March 7, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
It's Maine Restaurant Week, and we check in on the foodservice scene in Maine to find out how restaurants are faring at this stage of the pandemic. We'll also discuss how Maine chefs and restaurants are regularly honored with James Beard award nominations.

Panelists:
Matt Lewis, president & CEO, HospitalityMaine
Peggy Grodinsky, food editor, Portland Press Herald / Maine Sunday Telegram

VIP Callers:
Gillian Britt, co-founder, Maine Restaurant Week; executive editor, Eat Drink Lucky
Jake Stevens, chef & co-owner, Leeward restaurant in Portland

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
