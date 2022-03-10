© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

Maine educators are finding more outdoor learning opportunities for students—partly prompted by the pandemic

Published March 10, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
25117974719_8ac9f0701a_b.jpeg
https://www.meeassociation.org/resourcelibrary
/

We learn about statewide efforts to increase outdoor education in Maine—especially prompted by the pandemic—and how educators are finding innovative and enriching ways to boost students' learning and well being in the great outdoors.

Panelists:
Olivia Griset, executive director, Maine Environmental Education Association
Page Nichols, chief innovation officer, Maine Department of Education
Nathan Broaddus, coordinator, Nature Based Education Consortium

VIP Callers:
Ryder Scott, executive director, University of Maine 4-H Centers
Marie Robinson, superintendent of schools, elementary principal, Katahdin Schools, RSU 89
Tim Pearson, physical education & health teacher, Dedham School

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
See stories by Cindy Han