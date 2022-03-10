Maine educators are finding more outdoor learning opportunities for students—partly prompted by the pandemic
We learn about statewide efforts to increase outdoor education in Maine—especially prompted by the pandemic—and how educators are finding innovative and enriching ways to boost students' learning and well being in the great outdoors.
Panelists:
Olivia Griset, executive director, Maine Environmental Education Association
Page Nichols, chief innovation officer, Maine Department of Education
Nathan Broaddus, coordinator, Nature Based Education Consortium
VIP Callers:
Ryder Scott, executive director, University of Maine 4-H Centers
Marie Robinson, superintendent of schools, elementary principal, Katahdin Schools, RSU 89
Tim Pearson, physical education & health teacher, Dedham School