Maine educators are finding more outdoor learning opportunities for students—partly prompted by the pandemic

We learn about statewide efforts to increase outdoor education in Maine—especially prompted by the pandemic—and how educators are finding innovative and enriching ways to boost students' learning and well being in the great outdoors.

Panelists:

Olivia Griset, executive director, Maine Environmental Education Association

Page Nichols, chief innovation officer, Maine Department of Education

Nathan Broaddus, coordinator, Nature Based Education Consortium

VIP Callers:

Ryder Scott, executive director, University of Maine 4-H Centers

Marie Robinson, superintendent of schools, elementary principal, Katahdin Schools, RSU 89

Tim Pearson, physical education & health teacher, Dedham School