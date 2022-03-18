Maine's burgeoning aerospace industry: controversy over rocket launches, and support for more aerospace development

When Maine-based bluShift Aerospace launched the first commercial bio-fuel rocket last year, it heralded growth in the aerospace industry in Maine. Now bluShift has changed plans for the next launch from Maine due to objections from residents. We’ll discuss the future of aerospace in Maine, with some concerned about rocket impacts on Maine's environment, and others seeking to foster more aerospace education and related businesses.

Panelists:

Sascha Deri, CEO, bluShift Aerospace

Terry Shehata, director, NASA Maine Space Grant Consortium & NASA EPSCoR Program

VIP Callers:

Sen. Mattie Daughtry, Maine State Senator (D-Cumberland); proposing a Maine Space Corporation

Carrie Peabody, chair, Aerospace Committee, Town of Jonesport

Hillary Lister, consultant, Maine Matters; with coalition opposing public funding for rocket launch facilities

