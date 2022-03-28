© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Understanding how cryptocurrency works, its potential and risks, and why it matters for our global economy

Published March 28, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
As Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have become more mainstream, people have made and lost fortunes on these digital assets. We'll learn how cryptocurrency works, its potential and risks. And we’ll talk with a leading crypto journalist whose new book chronicles this high-stakes world.

Panelist:
Laura Shin, former senior editor of Forbes; crypto journalist; host of the Unchained podcasts; author The Cryptopians: Idealism, Greed, Lies, and the Making of the First Big Cryptocurrency Craze

