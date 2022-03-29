© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

The link between alcohol consumption and cancer, and what people can do to reduce their risk

Published March 29, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Young woman drinking alcohol and smoking in bar
Researchers are finding greater links between alcohol use and cancer. We'll discuss emerging evidence that alcohol is a direct cause of at least seven kinds of cancer, yet surveys show the public is not aware of the risks. We will also find out about public health efforts in Maine that offer support for those trying to reduce their alcohol use.

Panelists:
David Berrigan, biologist, Behavioral Research Program, Division of Cancer Control and Population Sciences, National Cancer Institute
Megan Scott, Alcohol Prevention and Control Program, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention
Carolyn Bancroft, director, Maine Cancer Registry

VIP Callers: Dr. Noah Nesin, primary care innovation advisor, Penobscot Community Health Care; advisory committee, Time To Ask, an alcohol education program of Lunder-Dineen Health Education Alliance of Maine
Shawn Yardley, CEO of Community Concepts, providing social services; advisory board with Lunder-Dineen's Time to Ask program; person in recovery

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
