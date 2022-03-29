The link between alcohol consumption and cancer, and what people can do to reduce their risk

Researchers are finding greater links between alcohol use and cancer. We'll discuss emerging evidence that alcohol is a direct cause of at least seven kinds of cancer, yet surveys show the public is not aware of the risks. We will also find out about public health efforts in Maine that offer support for those trying to reduce their alcohol use.

Panelists:

David Berrigan, biologist, Behavioral Research Program, Division of Cancer Control and Population Sciences, National Cancer Institute

Megan Scott, Alcohol Prevention and Control Program, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention

Carolyn Bancroft, director, Maine Cancer Registry

VIP Callers: Dr. Noah Nesin, primary care innovation advisor, Penobscot Community Health Care; advisory committee, Time To Ask, an alcohol education program of Lunder-Dineen Health Education Alliance of Maine

Shawn Yardley, CEO of Community Concepts, providing social services; advisory board with Lunder-Dineen's Time to Ask program; person in recovery