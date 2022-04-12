© 2022 Maine Public
The statewide plan to end hunger and increase access to affordable, nutritious food for all Mainers

Published April 12, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Bangor Daily News
ELLSWORTH, Maine -- Scouts Madeline and Robert Springer hustle food to their mother's car at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry of Ellsworth on Friday for distribution to people who have lost jobs or become shut-ins due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

Food insecurity affects almost one in five people in Maine—that means they are unable to regularly access enough affordable, nutritious food. And with high costs of gas, energy and food, Maine food pantries are seeing a steep surge in demand. We'll learn about a major initiative underway connecting the state, nonprofits, and the private sector to end hunger in Maine by 2030. As part of it, AmeriCorps VISTA service members are being recruited statewide to deploy in communities throughout the state starting this summer.

Panelists:
Craig Lapine, facilitator, Ending Hunger in Maine by 2030 Initiative, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry
Kristen Miale, president, Good Shepherd Food Bank
Todd Mason, president & CEO, Maine Credit Union League

VIP Callers:
Sydney Brown, program manager, Maine Ending Hunger Corps VISTA program
Sherry Locke, director of advancement, Aroostook County Action Program

Everyone At the Table: Maine's Roadmap to End Hunger

