Mainers find ways to send aid and support to the people of Ukraine

Two months into the war in Ukraine, many Mainers are actively working to help those who are displaced or suffering. We’ll hear from people and organizations across the state about ways to send donations and support, as well as what’s most needed for the people of Ukraine.

Panelists:

Elizabeth McLellan, president, Partners for World Health

Curtis Picard, president & CEO, Retail Association of Maine

VIP Callers:

Anna Stasiv, nurse practitioner from Ukraine, working with Partners for World Health to send aid to Ukraine

Jane Field, executive director, Maine Council of Churches

Dr. Hermann Haller, president, professor, MDI Biological Laboratory

Alya Kiiashko, from Ukraine, attending College of the Atlantic

Louisa Edgerton, personal manager, Now You're Cooking in Bath