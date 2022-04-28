© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Mainers find ways to send aid and support to the people of Ukraine

Published April 28, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Two months into the war in Ukraine, many Mainers are actively working to help those who are displaced or suffering. We’ll hear from people and organizations across the state about ways to send donations and support, as well as what’s most needed for the people of Ukraine.

Panelists:
Elizabeth McLellan, president, Partners for World Health
Curtis Picard, president & CEO, Retail Association of Maine

VIP Callers:
Anna Stasiv, nurse practitioner from Ukraine, working with Partners for World Health to send aid to Ukraine
Jane Field, executive director, Maine Council of Churches
Dr. Hermann Haller, president, professor, MDI Biological Laboratory
Alya Kiiashko, from Ukraine, attending College of the Atlantic
Louisa Edgerton, personal manager, Now You're Cooking in Bath

