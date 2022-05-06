How people can approach aging with resilience, and why older people develop the ability to adapt to change

We continue our series on resilience with a discussion about how aging affects our ability to handle change, stress and obstacles. Getting older presents new challenges, but also comes with a greater set of tools for handling those challenges. Our experts offer advice on practicing resilience later in life.

Panelists:

Amy Wood, psychologist, executive coach

Susan Wehry, geriatric psychiatrist; chief of geriatrics, Department of Primary Care, and associate clinical professor, University of New England

VIP Caller:

Diane Atwood, former reporter, founder of the blog and podcast "Catching Health"