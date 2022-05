The challenges facing Maine's dairy farmers, and what is being done to help this important Maine industry

Milk, cheese, butter, yogurt and other products from Maine’s family-owned dairy farms contribute about $570 million a year to the state’s economy. We’ll learn how the dairy industry is faring in the face of challenges, from PFAS to pricing to changing demographics.

Panelists:

Julie-Marie Bickford, executive director, Maine Milk Commission, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Sarah Littlefield, executive director, Maine Dairy Promotion Board

Jenni Tilton-Flood, dairy farmer, Flood Brothers Farm in Clinton; director, United Dairy Industry Association; director, Maine Dairy Promotion Board and Maine Nutrition Council

VIP Callers:

Heath Miller, dairy farmer, Green Valle Farm in Newburgh; treasurer, Maine Dairy Industry Association

Dale Cole, closed his dairy farm in Sidney; board president, Maine Dairy Industry Association

Katia Holmes, dairy farmer, Misty Brook Organic Farm in Albion