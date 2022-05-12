What to know about ticks, mosquitos and other vectors that cause diseases in Maine

The recent case of a Maine resident dying from the Powassan virus is a harsh reminder of the danger of vector-borne diseases. With tick season upon us, our panelists discuss the different types of ticks, what to do to prevent or treat tick bites, what diseases they cause—as well as threats from mosquitos and other pests.

Panelists:

Chuck Lubelcyk, vector ecologist, Maine Medical Center Research Institute

Megan Porter, health educator on tick-borne illnesses, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention

Robert Smith, director, Division of Infectious Diseases, Maine Medical Center; his research is centered at the Vector-borne Disease Laboratory